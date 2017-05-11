Authentic Italian cuisine is all you'll taste at Gina Stipo's table

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Gina Stipo teaches Italian cooking classes and sets the table every week at her restaurant "At the Italian Table." She joins GDL to show us how simple and elegant Italian cooking can be with a few recipes. Find 'At the Italian Table' at 2359 Frankfort Avenue in Louisville, Kentucky. Details on the restaurant can be found at AtTheItalian.com, and see more about Gina's culinary tours at EccoLaCucina.com.

Brodo (Broth):

Homemade broth is a staple in the Italian kitchen and extremely easy to make. It’s much better than any purchased broth you can get and can be made light (vegetable), medium (with chicken) or more robust (with beef). We use it as an addition to vegetable soups, to make a flavorful risotto, or in a soup with pasta or crepes added, or in addition to a braised meat dish.

As with any Italian recipe, it’s more important to use fresh ingredients than to use exact amounts. If you want to use 3 carrots or 4 celery stalks, feel free!

“Bone broth” is a current fad that just means this recipe can be made with chicken or beef bones.

2 carrots, peeled and cut in 1” pieces

2 celery stalks, cleaned and cut in 1” pieces

1 medium onion, quartered

6 parsley stems, with or without leaves

1 small tomato, whole

10 peppercorns

2 bay leaves

Sea salt

Put all ingredients in a pot and cover with a good quantity of water. Bring to a simmer and allow to cook 2 hours, uncovered and without stirring. Don’t let the pot boil. Ladle out the broth, being careful not to disturb the soup or to stir or tip the pot; season with sea salt to taste.

For chicken and/or beef broth, use pieces of chicken and either beef bones, beef ribs with meat or just a chuck roast. Cover with water and bring to a boil. Pour off the water and rinse the meat, then add the vegetables and continue as above. The meat, carrots and celery are delicious as a light meal, seasoned with salt flakes and drizzled with good extra virgin olive oil.

Crespelle in Brodo Recipe:

For the crespelle: 2 cups flour

4 eggs, beaten

2 Tablespoons melted butter

2 cups milk

dash nutmeg

1 teaspoon black pepper

½ cup grated parmigiano

½ teaspoon salt

Melt the butter in the small non-stick saute pan you will use for the crepes. Mix eggs, milk and butter together, make a well in the flour and add the liquid ingredients to the flour. Whisk together and strain the crepes batter through a sieve to remove any lumps. Add salt, black pepper, parmigiano and nutmeg, stirring well.

Heat the non-stick pan and add a small scoop of the batter to the heated pan, tilting and turning the pan quickly to evenly distribute the batter before it sets. The crespelle should be thin and even. Turn the crespelle as soon as it is cooked through, before the bottom browns. Stack them on top of each other as they are done. Can be made the day ahead.

To serve:

Heat the broth to boiling, pour two cups over thin slivers of carrots and parsley sprigs and allow to sit.

Place a tablespoon of grated parmigiano and a fresh grating of black pepper in the middle of each crespelle and roll up, putting the crepe in the bottom of a wide soup dish. Sprinkle a few carrot slivers and parsley sprigs over the crespelle. Ladle a scoop of broth on top of the crespelle and serve.

Orange Olive Oil Cake Recipe: 4 eggs 1 ½ cups sugar 1 whole orange, organic & cut into pieces ½ cup olive oil 2 cups flour 1 teaspoon baking powder 2 Tablespoons brandy or bourbon In a food processor, puree the entire orange. Add the olive oil and puree until orange pieces are small. Butter and line with parchment a 9” round cake pan. Heat oven to 365 degrees. Beat eggs in a mixer until light, gradually add the sugar and continue beating until fluffy. Add the orange mixture and beat 1 minute. Sift the flour and measure out 2 cups. Sift again with the baking powder. Gradually add the flour to the egg mixture in 3 stages, folding gently to avoid deflating the air that you’ve beaten in. Carefully add the cake mixture to the pan and bake until cake tester or toothpick comes out clean, about 40 minutes. Do not open the over for the first 30 minutes. Cool on a rack, dust with powdered sugar and serve with whipped cream.

© 2017 ABC News