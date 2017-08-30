Athletes from Louisville to Lexington represent in the Dirt Bowl

Louisville’s Dirt Bowl stretches back through the history of the city, pitting champions from UofL and UK against each other on the basketball court. Former Cardinals Tony Williams and Mario Urrutia came by the show to talk about what is planned for the 2017 Dirt Bowl Championships. The Dirt Bowl All Star Showdown is Sunday, September 3rd beginning at 3:00 PM at the Old Male High School on Brook Street in Louisville, KY. For tickets, email SuperHoopAllStar@Gmail.com, or call 502-650-3660. You can also find more on the Facebook page here.

