Asking for treatment of drug and alcohol addiction doesn't have to be hard

Landmark Recovery of Louisville on Great Day Live!

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 12:39 PM. EST January 06, 2017

If you or a loved one is dealing with drug and alcohol addiction, Landmark Recovery of Louisville located at 4418 Malcolm Avenue in Louisville, KY can help. You can contact them by phone at 502-632-0315 or at LandmarkRecovery.com.


