WHAS
Close

Artists bring the "cattitude" for feline-themed fundraiser

Have you ever in your life seen artwork that makes you say, "Meee-owww"? If you answered no, the Cattitude Art Show is your chance to find some.

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 12:59 PM. EDT June 01, 2017

Have you ever in your life seen artwork that makes you say, "Meee-owww"? If you answered no, the Cattitude Art Show is your chance to find some. The opening reception and fundraiser for Cattitude is June 2, 2017 from 5:00 until 9:00 PM at Block Party Handmade Boutique on South Fourth Street in Louisville, Kentucky. All proceeds benefit the Shamrock Pet Foundation. Find more information at ShamrockPets.com

© 2017 ABC News


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories