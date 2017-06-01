(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Have you ever in your life seen artwork that makes you say, "Meee-owww"? If you answered no, the Cattitude Art Show is your chance to find some. The opening reception and fundraiser for Cattitude is June 2, 2017 from 5:00 until 9:00 PM at Block Party Handmade Boutique on South Fourth Street in Louisville, Kentucky. All proceeds benefit the Shamrock Pet Foundation. Find more information at ShamrockPets.com.

© 2017 ABC News