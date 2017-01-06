WHAS
Artist uses LEGOs to build works of art

LEGO Art on Great Day Live!

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 12:32 PM. EST January 06, 2017

You can see Jonathan Lopes’ work and more amazing constructions at the BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Experience at the Kentucky Expo Center on January 7 and 8, 2017. Tickets are $15 if bought online, and $16 at the door. Find more details at BrickUniverse.org/Louisville.


