TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Police: Husband, wife dead in murder-suicide
-
Local day care at odds with church
-
Controversial Jefferson Co. Sheriff Jim Greene dies
-
Safe Haven resolution passes JCPS Board
-
Ind. business claims false toll charges
-
Louisville, Ky. man saves stranger's life
-
LaRue Co. High School students under investigation
-
Police: 2 found dead in Germantown apartment
-
Another Airbnb nightmare for a Mpls. woman
-
Morning Weather Forecast 2/8/2017
More Stories
-
Daughters of man shot, killed by officers 6 months…Feb. 8, 2017, 12:37 p.m.
-
'Laura's Law' denied hearing in Indiana House committeeFeb. 8, 2017, 10:32 a.m.
-
Gov. Matt Bevin calls JCPS an 'unmitigated disaster'Feb. 8, 2017, 1:43 p.m.