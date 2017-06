(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Art on the Parish Green started with just over a dozen artists and a small garage band is now an entire weekend of live music, and nearly 100 craftspeople. The event is 10:00 AM till 6:00 PM on Saturday June 10, 2017 and 12:00 till 5:00 PM on Sunday, June, 11th at Saint Paul's Episcopal in New Albany, Indiana. Details are at ArtontheParishGreen.org.

