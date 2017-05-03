WHAS
Anything is possible during Derby season, even free star-worthy haircuts

Philly-based barber William "The Duke" Brown teams up with Jim Beam American Stillhouse to offer free haircuts for men and free styling and makeup touch-ups for women on May 4th and 5th.

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 11:43 AM. EDT May 03, 2017

Philly-based barber William “The Duke” Brown teams up with Jim Beam American Stillhouse to offer free haircuts for men and free styling and makeup touch-ups for women on May 4th and 5th. You can find details at JimBeam.com

