Another Ali is training the next generation of boxers

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 1:13 PM. EDT July 05, 2017

Muhammad Ali's nephew, Ibn Ali, followed his famous uncle into the boxing ring 15 years ago. With no amateur boxing experience, he ended up winning a title. Now Ali is teaching the next generation of boxers in Louisville, as well as adults who want to get a knockout workout. Ibn Ali's boxing classes are Tuesday nights at 7:00 PM for adults, and Thursdays at 5:30 PM for kids at the Jewish Community Center on Dutchmans Lane in Louisville, Kentucky. He also offers one-on-one training for children and adults. You can learn more at JewishLouisville.org, or call 502-238-2727.

