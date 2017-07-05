Another Ali is training the next generation of boxers

Muhammad Ali's nephew, Ibn Ali, followed his famous uncle into the boxing ring 15 years ago. With no amateur boxing experience, he ended up winning a title. Now Ali is teaching the next generation of boxers in Louisville, as well as adults who want to get a knockout workout. Ibn Ali's boxing classes are Tuesday nights at 7:00 PM for adults, and Thursdays at 5:30 PM for kids at the Jewish Community Center on Dutchmans Lane in Louisville, Kentucky. He also offers one-on-one training for children and adults. You can learn more at JewishLouisville.org, or call 502-238-2727.

