(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Lindsay English and Chris Goodlett bring American Pharoah memorabilia onto GDL to unveil the legendary horse’s new permanent exhibit opening up at the Kentucky Derby Museum. The exhibit is part of the museum’s Legends event Thursday, February 16, 2017, from 5:30 till 7:30 PM. Tickets are $25. Details are can be found at DerbyMuseum.org.

