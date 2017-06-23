WHAS
Allergic to gluten? Let them eat macarons!

Riana Ferleman was a budding baker who found out she was unfortunately allergic to gluten. After spending weeks perfecting her recipe, she's ready to launch Derby City Macarons, which offers the traditional French sweets with an nontraditional twists.

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 12:55 PM. EDT June 23, 2017

Riana Ferleman was a budding baker who found out she was allergic to gluten. After discovering French pastries made from almond flour, she became an expert in making macarons and has launched Derby City Macarons, putting an untraditional twist on the traditional French sweets. Riana takes orders for her macarons on her Facebook page "Derby City Macarons". You'll also be able to find them at "Flea Off Market" in August, 2017.

 

