Allergic to gluten? Let them eat macarons!

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Riana Ferleman was a budding baker who found out she was allergic to gluten. After discovering French pastries made from almond flour, she became an expert in making macarons and has launched Derby City Macarons, putting an untraditional twist on the traditional French sweets. Riana takes orders for her macarons on her Facebook page "Derby City Macarons". You'll also be able to find them at "Flea Off Market" in August, 2017.

© 2017 ABC News