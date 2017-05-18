All Joni Mitchell music, all day long

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Joni Mitchell's musical influence is still felt today on major artists and local performers alike. Several local artists, including Carrie Cooley, will perform Joni Mitchell songs May 21, 2017 at Lettersong Calligraphy Studio, 1501 Story Avenue in Louisville, Kentucky. Doors open at 3:00 PM. Tickets are $10 at the door and all proceeds go to the Kentucky Music Heritage Foundation.

