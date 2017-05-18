WHAS
Close

All Joni Mitchell music, all day long

Joni Mitchell's musical influence is still felt today from small time and major artists alike. Several local artists will perform Joni Mitchell songs at Lettersong Gallery as a tribute to the singer/songwriter. Carrie Cooley is one of those artists, and s

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 1:23 PM. EDT May 18, 2017

Joni Mitchell's musical influence is still felt today on major artists and local performers alike. Several local artists, including Carrie Cooley, will perform Joni Mitchell songs May 21, 2017 at Lettersong Calligraphy Studio, 1501 Story Avenue in Louisville, Kentucky. Doors open at 3:00 PM. Tickets are $10 at the door and all proceeds go to the Kentucky Music Heritage Foundation.

© 2017 ABC News


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories