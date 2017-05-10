WHAS
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Alex Reymundo brings "Number Juan Comedy" to a Louisville stage

GDL's favorite red-nexican, Alex Reymundo, sits down with Terry and Tony for a completion involving bad jokes that you shouldn't expect at his hilarious "Number Juan Comedy Series."

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 11:51 AM. EDT May 10, 2017

GDL’s favorite Red-Nexican, Alex Reymundo, sits down with Terry and Tony for a completion involving bad jokes that you shouldn’t expect at his hilarious "Number Juan Comedy Series." His show is on stage at Mango’s Underground of Dutchmanas Lane on May 12 and 13, 2017. He’ll be performing with William Lee Martin as part of their Tex-Mex Comedy Tour. For tickets, go to NumberJuanComedy.com, or call 502-434-7794.

© 2017 ABC News


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories