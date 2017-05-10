(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

GDL’s favorite Red-Nexican, Alex Reymundo, sits down with Terry and Tony for a completion involving bad jokes that you shouldn’t expect at his hilarious "Number Juan Comedy Series." His show is on stage at Mango’s Underground of Dutchmanas Lane on May 12 and 13, 2017. He’ll be performing with William Lee Martin as part of their Tex-Mex Comedy Tour. For tickets, go to NumberJuanComedy.com, or call 502-434-7794.

© 2017 ABC News