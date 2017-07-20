Close Adventure Mom takes us to five of Cincinnati's hidden gems Online blogger Adventure Mom shows off great places to visit for your trip to Cincinnati. Andrew Lyons, WHAS 2:09 PM. EDT July 20, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Kentucky blogger Adventure Mom shows off great places to visit during a family trip to Cincinnati. Find out more about activities for all ages is in the Queen City by going to CincinnatiUSA.com. © 2017 ABC News CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Family files $60M lawsuit against sword company Residents frustrated by Dixie Highway construction Family, friends remember teens killed in Herr Lane crash VERIFY: Are airplane trails spraying us with chemicals? Former Mercy basketball coach's pretrial Terminally ill man hopes to adopt adult son WHAS Breaking News Robbers target high foot traffic areas in Highlands, Crescent Hill Simpsonville Police Department asking for public's help in ID'ing theft suspects Gov. Bevin's home value assessment More Stories OJ Simpson granted parole in Nevada robbery Jul 20, 2017, 9:24 a.m. Mayor urges caution when dealing with heat Jul 20, 2017, 12:26 p.m. Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington dies in LA at 41 Jul 20, 2017, 2:24 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs