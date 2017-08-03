Adventure Mom swoops in to take you on adventures in dining across Cincinnati

Kentucky blogger Adventure Mom recommends a few great dinning experiences to visit during a trip to Cincinnati. Find out more about activities for all ages is in the Queen City by going to CincinnatiUSA.com.
© 2017 WHAS-TV
Kentucky blogger Adventure Mom recommends a few great dinning experiences to visit during a trip to Cincinnati.
Kentucky blogger Adventure Mom recommends a few great dinning experiences to visit during a trip to Cincinnati. Find out more about activities for all ages is in the Queen City by going to CincinnatiUSA.com.
© 2017 WHAS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs