Actress/comedian Kim Coles lives the color red

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Actress and comedian Kim Coles starred in both "In Living Color" with the Wayans Brothers and “Living Single" with Queen Latifah. She joins GDL ahead of her appearance as the keynote speaker of the “Go Red for Women” event which brings attention to the dangers of heart disease and stroke among women. You can learn more about Go Red For Women at LouisvilleGoRed.heart.org, or by calling 502-371-6040. Find Kim’s book “Open Your Gifts” at OpenYourGiftsBook.com.

