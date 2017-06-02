WHAS
Close
Weather Alert 6 weather alerts
Close

Actor Brian Howe's latest role is Louisville's Wonderfest

You don't have to be a devoted fan of movies to recognize many of the performers in town for Louisville's annual Wonderfest. This year's guest is Brian Howe, who's acted on TV shows like "American Horror Story" and HBO's "Westworld" and "The Newsroom."

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 11:38 AM. EDT June 02, 2017

You don't have to be a devoted fan of science fiction & fantasy to recognize many of the performers who attend Louisville’s annual Wonderfest. This year's guest is Brian Howe, who's acted on TV shows like "American Horror Story" and HBO’s “Westworld” and "The Newsroom." Meet Brian Howe at Wonderfest June 3 and 4, 2017 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Louisville, Kentucky. You can find tickets and more information at Wonderfest.com

© 2017 ABC News


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories