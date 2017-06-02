Actor Brian Howe's latest role is Louisville's Wonderfest

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

You don't have to be a devoted fan of science fiction & fantasy to recognize many of the performers who attend Louisville’s annual Wonderfest. This year's guest is Brian Howe, who's acted on TV shows like "American Horror Story" and HBO’s “Westworld” and "The Newsroom." Meet Brian Howe at Wonderfest June 3 and 4, 2017 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Louisville, Kentucky. You can find tickets and more information at Wonderfest.com.

