Achieve the body you desire whatever the weather

Angie Fenton is at Rêve Body Sculpting to see how they can help you lose weight. Visit their Louisville, KY location at 12238 Shelbyville Road. For more information, check out RêveBodySculpting.com or call 502-709-4492.
© 2017 WHAS-TV
Angie Fenton is at R�ve Body Sculpting to see how they can help you lose weight.
Angie Fenton is at Rêve Body Sculpting to see how they can help you lose weight. Visit their Louisville, KY location at 12238 Shelbyville Road. For more information, check out RêveBodySculpting.com or call 502-709-4492.
© 2017 WHAS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs