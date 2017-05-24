ACC, Louisville Bats hit it out of the park for fans of the tournament

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Louisville Bats’ Greg Galiette and ACC Baseball Championship Committee member Mark Jurich explain adventures of the 2017 ACC Baseball Championship at Louisville Slugger Field. Games on May 24, 2017 get started at 11AM with 12-seed Notre Dame and eight-seed Florida State. UofL will take to the field on Thursday, May 25th at 7:00 PM. The ACC Baseball Championship FanFest will be at Slugger Field on May 26, 27, and 28. You can get tickets and more information at BatsBaseball.com.

