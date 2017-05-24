WHAS
Close
Weather Alert 5 weather alerts
Close

ACC, Louisville Bats hit it out of the park for fans of the tournament

Greg Galiette and ACC Baseball Championship Committee member Mark Jurich to explain what is going on for the 2017 ACC Baseball Championship at Louisville Kentucky's Slugger Field.

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 1:14 PM. EDT May 24, 2017

Louisville Bats’ Greg Galiette and ACC Baseball Championship Committee member Mark Jurich explain adventures of the 2017 ACC Baseball Championship at Louisville Slugger Field. Games on May 24, 2017 get started at 11AM with 12-seed Notre Dame and eight-seed Florida State.  UofL will take to the field on Thursday, May 25th at 7:00 PM. The ACC Baseball Championship FanFest will be at Slugger Field on May 26, 27, and 28. You can get tickets and more information at BatsBaseball.com

© 2017 ABC News


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories