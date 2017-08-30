Abe Lincoln's family tree puts down roots in the bourbon business

Abe Lincoln’s legacy has been maintained with the help of Hodgenville's Lincoln Museum, and now a Radcliff distillery. Boundary Oak Distillery is using pieces of an old oak tree from Lincoln's parents' property in special corks for bourbon named after the 16th president. Visit Boundary Oak Distillery in Radcliff, KY. Go to BoundaryOakDistillery.com for more information on the Abe Lincoln limited-edition bottles and where to find them. The Lincoln Museum is open daily in Hodgenville, KY. Their website is LincolnMuseum-KY.org.

© 2017 WHAS-TV