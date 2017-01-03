A UofL engineering student gets engaged with the help of a 3D Printer

Mark Hebert tells us about a UofL engineering student who created a one-of-a-kind engagement ring for his girlfriend. Find more about this and other University of Louisville stories at UofLNews.com. You can also see UofL Today with Mark Hebert Mondays and Tuesdays on 93.9 FM, on Metro TV Monday through Friday and Thursdays at 5 on KET.
