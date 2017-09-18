WHAS
A unique program that is a win-win for UofL and UPS

Mark Hebert joins GDL with details on how students at UofL are graduating without any debt and with real-world job experience at the same time through UPS.

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 12:52 PM. EDT September 18, 2017

Mark Hebert joins GDL with details on how students at UofL are graduating without any debt and with real-world job experience at the same time through UPS. You can hear more stories and interviews about the University of Louisville on UofLToday every Monday and Tuesday night at 6:00 pm on 93.9 FM and throughout the week on Metro TV and KET KY.

