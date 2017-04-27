A small dose of Hillbilly Outfield's big Derby and Oaks party

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Hillbilly Outfield is a huge backyard party that's taken on a life of its own in the past 17 years and is used to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Organizers of the event Jim Hafendorfer and Mark Yenowine join GDL with the band Miles Apart to discuss some of the details of this year’s party. Attend the Hillbilly Outfield party on Oaks and Derby Day at 12202 Old Shelbyville Road in Louisville, Kentucky. Get more information and tickets at HillbillyOutfield.org.

