A Salute to Black Sports here in Louisville

Wilbur Hackett, the Dupont Manual High School grad who would go on to integrate the SEC and Jim Kelly, the martial-arts superstar who was an actor in "Enter the Dragon" with Bruce Lee, are just some of the athletes that will be honored at The Salute to Black Sports. The Salute to Black Sports Hall of Fame Game is July 23, 2017 at 6:00 PM at Slugger Field. For more details, call 502-650-3660.

© 2017 ABC News