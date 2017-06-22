A pop-up market brings farm fresh food to lacking neighborhoods

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Many people face the struggle of not having access to fresh, healthy food in areas where farmers markets and even grocery stores are hard to find. That's why pop-up markets like the Fresh Stop Market are on a mission to bring organic, fresh produce to neighborhoods considered "fresh-food insecure." Jeffersonville, Indiana’s first Fresh Stop Market opens on June 22, 2017 at 4:30pm at Wesley United Methodist Church. There are 14 that will be popping up in the area this season. You can learn more about New Roots and all the Fresh Stop Markets at NewRoots.org.

© 2017 ABC News