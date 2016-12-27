WHAS
Close

A new regiment could help you achieve that dream body you want

Reve on Great Day Live!

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 12:10 PM. EST December 27, 2016

Find more information about Reve on their website ReveBodySculpting.com or by calling 502-709-4492. Mention Great Day Live! when you go to Reve to get 3 free sessions, as well as 50% off all packages there through the end of December 2016. 

\

 

 

 


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories