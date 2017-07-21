Homes – and the lots they’re built on--- have evolved since the area’s first Homearama in 1968. This year’s Homearama provides a wide range of design and construction inspiration in Oldham County’s Poplar Woods neighborhood. Homearama 2017 runs through July 30th, 2017. Ticket information, show hours, details on all the houses and much more can be found at BIALouisville.com.





© 2017 WHAS-TV