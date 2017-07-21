WHAS
A "lot" has changed since first Homearama 50 years ago

Anne Doyle is in Goshen, Kentucky getting a preview of what you'll see at Homearama 2017.

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 1:02 PM. EDT July 21, 2017

Homes – and the lots they’re built on--- have evolved since the area’s first Homearama in 1968. This year’s Homearama provides a wide range of design and construction inspiration in Oldham County’s Poplar Woods neighborhood. Homearama 2017 runs through July 30th, 2017. Ticket information, show hours, details on all the houses and much more can be found at BIALouisville.com.   


