A lesson in motivation from Asia Ford

Asia Ford shares her story to give a dose of inspiration to those getting their resolutions on track for 2017. Follow in Asia's footsteps by running in the Anthem 5K on March 4th, the Rodes City Run on March 18th, and the Papa John's 10 Miler on April 1st. Register for these races or find more information at LouisvilleTripleCrown.com.
