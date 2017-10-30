A Joy to have in Louisville

In honor of Joy Mangano, HSN entrepreneur played by Jennifer Lawrence in "Joy" coming to Louisville, JP Davis representing the Jennifer Lawrence foundation is in our studio to tell us how we can join Joy for lunch.

The event will be held at the Frazier History Museum, 829 W. Main St. Doors open at 8:00 AM , with the program and book signing from 8:30-9:30 AM . This event is part of the Center’s Thought Leadership Series.

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at leadershiplouisville.org or by calling (502) 561-0458.

