The Arrow Fund’s annual Halloween party raises money to care for animals like Haven, a boxer puppy that’s being fostered by Angie Fenton. The Monster Mash is Friday, October 20, 2017 from 7:00pm to 11:00pm at Tavern on Fourth in Louisville, KY. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 beginning Friday. You can get more information at TheArrowFund.org.

