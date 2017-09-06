A deal with Dracula trades pints of blood for pints of ice cream

Actors Theatre has put Dracula in charge of the blood bank! Head to the Fifth Third Bank on Fourth Street Live! until 3:00PM on September 6th, 2017 to trade a pint of blood for a pint of ice cream and get a preview of the upcoming Dracula show. Fifth Third Bank's "Dracula" opens Friday, September 8, 2017 at Actors Theatre and runs through November 2nd. Tickets start at $45. For details, go to ActorsTheatre.org.

