WHAS
Close

A clear view of great deals at Korrect Optical

With school just around the corner, Angie Fenton checks out Korrect Optical for deals on eye wear and exams.

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 1:03 PM. EDT July 17, 2017

With school just around the corner, Angie Fenton checks out Korrect Optical for deals on eye wear and exams. Korrect Optical is located at 4036 Dutchmans Lane in Louisville, KY. Go to Korrect.com for more information.


© 2017 ABC News


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories