A classic Halloween favorite gets a classic, Louisville twist

The Louisville Memorial Auditorium gets in on the Halloween fun with a Friday the 13th fundraiser featuring the historic Pilcher pipe organ. It’ll play the classic Phantom of the Opera soundtrack all night long.Hear the 90-year-old organ in all its glory for only $10 dollars on Friday, October 13, 2017 at the auditorium’s location at 970 South 4th Street in Louisville, KY starting at 7:00 PM.

© 2017 WHAS-TV