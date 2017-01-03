A birthday blast from the past for Little House on the Prairie fans

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Laura Ingalls Wilder inspired the “Little House on the Prairie” television show through her books of the same name. The author herself was actually inspired to write from her blind sister Mary Ingalls. Mary’s rich and rewarding life will be celebrated at the Museum of American Printing for the Blind during their birthday party for her on Saturday, January 7, 2017 from 1:00 until 3:00 PM. You can find more information about the celebration at APH.org.