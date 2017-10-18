Founded in 1952, Louisville Ballet continues to provide beautiful works of moving art each year. Artistic and Executive Director Robert Curran joins GDL to share details on their most anticipated dances of 2017. “Stravinsky” featuring Rubies and Firebird will be performed November 10th and 11th at Whitney Hall in The Kentucky Center at 501 W Main Street in Louisville, KY. You can get tickets and more information at LouisvilleBallet.org, or by calling the Kentucky Center box office at 502-584-7777. Stop by the Ballet and mention 'Great Day Live' for a free poster and discount on tickets!

© 2017 WHAS-TV