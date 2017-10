Fifty - year - old Louisville diner D . Nally's reopens its doors for the third time in less than two years. This time around, Gibin George, former partner of Twig and Leaf restaurant , hopes to add a new flair. He joins GDL with Chef Kathir to cook a dish from their new menu. D . Nally's is still located at 970 S. Third St.

© 2017 WHAS-TV