1920s style is the cat's pajamas at Old Forester Speakeasy

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 11:33 AM. EDT June 02, 2017

Stylist Andre Wilson brings some models to GDL to make sure your outfit is the bee’s knees for the Old Forester Speakeasy at the Frazier History Museum. Master Bourbon Specialist Jackie Zykan mixes up the night’s signature drink. The first Old Forester Speakeasy of 2017 is Tuesday, June 6, 2017 from 6:30 to 9:30 PM at the Frazier Museum, 829 West Main Street in Louisville, Kentucky. Get tickets now at FrazierMuseum.org, or call 502-753-5663.

