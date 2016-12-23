WHAS
12 Strays of Christmas: Day 12

12 Strays of Christmas on Great Day Live!

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 12:10 PM. EST December 23, 2016

You can adopt, sponsor a pet or find other ways to help the New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter at NAFCAnimalShelter.org, or by calling 812-948-5355.


