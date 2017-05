(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Motorcycle riders will be squeezing every bit of fun out of a 104-mile ride to raise money for the Portland Promise Center. The Ride for Promise starts at 10:00 AM on Saturday, May 20th at Gatlin & Sons Knife Company at 129 East Utica Street in Sellersburg, Indiana. There's a community cookout at 2:00 PM and details can be found at PortlandPromise.org.

