1,000 butterflies take flight for the Louisville Zoo's Flutter Fest

Not only are Monarch Butterflies beautiful, they are crucial to our environment as pollinators. The Louisville Zoo will be releasing hundreds of the beautiful specimens as part of Flutter Fest on Saturday, September 23, 2017 starting at 10:30 AM. You can see the butterfly release that day at 2:00 PM. The Inaugural World Gorilla Day will be celebrated at Gorilla Forest on Sunday, September 24th from 11:00 to 5:00 PM. Get more information at LouisvilleZoo.org.

