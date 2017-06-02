Close 100 years of history links donuts to Salvation Army Angie Fenton has the story behind how the Salvation Army is linked to one sweet breakfast treat on National Donut Day! Andrew Lyons, WHAS 11:40 AM. EDT June 02, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Angie Fenton has the “hole” story of National Donut Day and WW1’s “donut lassies.” You can celebrate National Donut Day with the Salvation Army on June 2, 2017 until 2:00 PM at 1101 East Main Street in Louisville, Kentucky. © 2017 ABC News CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Community leaders react to Bevin's plan Rev. Joe Phelps reacts to Bevin's speech Kimmel pokes fun at June "Surprise" Gov. Bevin delivers violence reduction plan Falls City Brewing Co. will settle in NuLu, not Portland Disabled minimum wage law draws scrutiny Some Metro Council members, mayor at odds over LMPD Chief Conrad's future New reality show being filmed in Charlotte Jessica Price sentenced to probation VERIFY: Did a parasite cause a Dasani bottled water recall? More Stories U.S. now can ask travelers for Facebook, Twitter handles Jun. 2, 2017, 8:48 a.m. Kimmel pokes fun at June "Surprise" Jun. 2, 2017, 5:50 a.m. Gunshots, blasts erupt at Resorts World Manila in… Jun. 1, 2017, 2:27 p.m.
