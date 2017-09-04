Fan-favorite pro dancer Cheryl Burke returning to 'Dancing With the Stars'

Cheryl Burke was announced as a celebrity cast member for the upcoming season of "Dancing With the Stars." (Photo: ABC)

Cheryl Burke is coming back next season to battle it out on the dance floor for the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy on "Dancing With the Stars."

The fan-favorite pro dancer, and two-time champ, announced live on "Good Morning America" today that she would return for season 25 of "DWTS."

►'Property Brothers' star Drew Scott the 1st celebrity revealed for 'DWTS' season 25

►'Dancing With the Stars' season 25 pros revealed: Exclusive list

"I'm back again," Burke said on "GMA." "This is my 20th season and I'm just so happy to be back."

She last competed during season 23 with celebrity partner Ryan Lochte, when she came in seventh place. She took home the Mirror Ball trophy for two consecutive seasons, 2 and 3, with her celebrity partners Drew Lachey and Emmitt Smith, respectively.

When asked what has changed since she began competing on "DWTS," Burke cited the level of competition and the creativity in dances.

"I couldn't do any of the routines I used to do back in season[s] 2 and 3," said Burke, who noted she still keeps in touch with past partners Lachey and Smith. "Season 25 is going to just be bigger than ever."

Burke first started dancing when she was only 6 years old, and began training in ballroom dancing at the age of 10. She made headlines earlier this year when it was announced she would join the hit reality TV show "Dance Moms" as a guest choreographer after the show's star dance coach, Abby Lee Miller, was forced to step down due to legal woes.

Guess who's back in the ballroom?!

So excited for my 20th season of #dwts! I've got my eye on that mirror ball ⭐️ #bringonthespraytans pic.twitter.com/LoYCU14kq8 — Cheryl Burke (@CherylBurke) September 4, 2017

Burke said she is looking forward to "changing it up" this season by featuring different types of choreography, including contemporary and jazz. She was coy when it came to sharing details of her celebrity partner, saying only, "He's a guy."

Drew Scott, the star of the home improvement reality TV show "Property Brothers," was the first celebrity to be revealed for the upcoming season of "DWTS." Scott is paired with pro dancer Emma Slater.

"We’ve actually done two rehearsals," Scott said on "GMA" last week. "I’m an athletic guy, I’m a sporty guy and I like taking on a challenge, but I’ve never danced before."

See the full lineup of pro dancers returning to "DWTS" next season here.

The full celebrity cast of "DWTS" will be announced on "GMA" on Wednesday, Sept. 6. The dancing competition returns with an all-new season on Monday, Sept. 18 on ABC.

© 2017 ABC News