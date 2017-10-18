Facts of Life star reveals 5-year breast cancer battle

Mindy Cohn attends Heifer International’s 4th Annual Beyond Hunger Gala at the Montage on September 18, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. Heifer International works to end hunger and poverty while caring for the Earth. . (Photo: Angela Weiss, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Actress and Facts of Life star Mindy Cohn has revealed she’s battling breast cancer.

The 51-year-old told People Magazine she’s been secretly battling breast cancer for 5 years, saying the cancer continued to spread and come back.

In 2015, Cohn made the decision to undergo a double mastectomy and take a year off from work.

“At first, she saw strength keeping her battle a secret but now she’s come to find that the real strength comes in sharing her story and knowing she can rely on her friends. There was Kim Fields, her Facts of Life co-star, who showed up at her door asking how I can help,” Patrick Gomez, senior writer, said.

Mindy Cohn is now in remission and returning to work.

She says, “I’m healthy and I’m able to get back to doing what I love. There’s a light at the end of the tunnel and it’s not an incoming train.”

