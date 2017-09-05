Beyonce, Oprah to headline Harvey relief telethon

LOS ANGELES--FEBRUARY 12: Singer Beyonce, winner of Best Urban Contemporary Album for 'Lemonade' and Best Music Video for 'Formation,' poses in the press room during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) (Photo: Frederick M. Brown, 2017 Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX and CMT will all take part in a one-hour benefit telethon to raise money for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars including Beyonce, Blake Shelton, Barbra Streisand and Oprah Winfrey will be on hand to headline the event. George Clooney, Jamie Foxx, Julia Roberts and Reese Witherspoon will also participate.

The telethon will benefit several different organizations including United Way of Greater Houston, Habitat for Humanity and Save the Children.

The telethon will air on WHAS11 on Sep. 12 at 8 p.m.

