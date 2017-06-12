'Bachelor in Paradise' filming suspended amid allegations of misconduct

Nick Viall bids a tearful goodbye to Jennifer Saviano on the 'Bachelor in Paradise' finale. (Photo: Rick Rowell, ABC)

Filming has been suspended for ABC's Bachelor in Paradise in the wake of accusations of misconduct, USA TODAY confirmed Sunday.

"We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico," Warner Bros said in a statement provided by SVP of communications Paul McGuire. "We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action.”

The fourth season of The Bachelor spinoff, which brings together former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants in a tropical location where they might fall in love, had been underway in Mexico.

The cast was announced last week with familiar faces from Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor, including Corinne Olympios, Taylor Nolan and Lacey Mark, set to star in the season airing Aug. 8. Amanda Stanton from Ben Higgins' season was also slated to return to the franchise, as was DeMario Jackson, who viewers saw depart Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette last month.

Several members of the cast were spotted by a fan at the airport in Puerto Vallarta, though Warner Bros has not commented on whether the show has been canceled indefinitely.

Here's most of the cast at the airport an hour ago. Being told they're being flown to Houston. Still don't know what's going on pic.twitter.com/eNgGp0tyZ1 — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) June 11, 2017

Three couples left Mexico with engagement rings in 2016, including Stanton, who has since parted ways with former fiancé Josh Murray.

However, the show has seen some success. Jade Roper Tolbert and Tanner Tolbert were wed in a ABC special on Valentine's Day in 2016 after meeting on Bachelor in Paradise the previous summer, and are currently expecting their first child.

