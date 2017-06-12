South Carolina company launches bat signal to honor Adam West

A Charleston, South Carolina company launched the bat signal on Saturday night to honor Adam West, the Batman actor that died the same day.

Adams Outdoor Charleston controls many of the billboards in the area and announced that they would launch shortly after West's death.

West played Batman in a1960s TV show and was synonymous with the character for the rest of his career.

Here's the Facebook post featuring the bat signal on the billboard:

© 2017 KENS-TV