Sixth Annual Unbridled Eve Gala announces their celebrity guests

Down the Stretch with Sherlene Shanklin: We are just one week away from Oaks Day, and the celebrity list is beginning to grow. Now, I have the celebrity guest list and the artists who will perform during the Sixth Annual Unbridled Eve Gala.

A portion of the proceeds from this star-studded event will benefit Blessing in a Backpack. The organization has helped thousands of elementary school children make sure they don’t go hunger when they go home for the weekend and extended days off at area schools. The food is placed in a backpack for the child’s convenience and privacy.

Now, here’s the list of celebrities in entertainment, film, television and sports as well as notable national business leaders. There’s also several names on the list that we consider local celebrities that we see working in our community on a regular basis.

Let’s start with the entertainment for the evening. Morris Day and The Time, Taio Cruz, The Crashers, John Elefante, formerly of the band Kansas, Farewell Angelina and Wally Palmar of The Romantics are all scheduled to perform.

Here’s the Celebrity/VIP guest list for the Sixth-Annual Unbridled Eve Gala:

• Sharon Stone (actress and producer)

• Selma Blair (film and television actress)

• Mira Sorvino (Oscar-winning actress)

• Paul Sorvino (actor, singer, writer)

• Christopher Backus (actor)

• Beau Bridges (three-time Emmy, two-time Golden Globe and one-time Grammy Award winning actor and director)

• Victor Espinoza (2015 Triple Crown winner)

• Jean Cruguet (1977 Triple Crown winner)

• Mario Gutierrez (Two-time Kentucky Derby winner, 2017 Derby Mount: Irap)

• Mike Smith (Hall of Fame jockey, 2017 Derby Mount: Girvin)

• Julien Leparoux (Eclipse Award-winning jockey, 2017 Derby Mount: Classic Empire)

• Bob Guiney (actor, singer, talk show host)

• Bonnie-Jill Laughlin (sportscaster and scout for Los Angeles Lakers)

• Robin Meade (Anchor, HLN Morning Express)

• Warren Moon (Hall of Fame NFL Player)

• Alex Reymundo (comedian and actor)

• Nora Roberts (best-selling author)

• J.D. Shelburne (Country Music Singer)

• Bob Van Dillen (meteorologist, HLN Morning Express)

• Jennifer Westhoven (reporter, HLN)

• Bruce Wilder (photographer)

• Luke Hancock (former U of L basketball star, NCAA MVP 2013)

• Justin Rose (professional golfer, Olympic gold medalist)

• Mario Urrutia (former U of L football star and NFL player)

• Teddy Abrams (musical director of the Louisville Orchestra)

• Mark “OZ” Geist (Benghazi hero, co-author book, 13 Hours)

• Ruby Lewis (Cirque du Soleil Paramour star, Kentucky native)

• Jennifer Fowler (winner, Amazing Race)

Unbridled Eve guests will get to enjoy a world-class cocktail reception, dinner, dancing and of course live entertainment plus a silent auction. The evening’s proceeds will not only help Blessings in a Backpack with their mission but sixteen other non-profit organizations.

Sisters Tonya York Dees and Tammy York Day founded Unbridled Eve® and The Unbridled Charitable Foundation, Inc®.

The Unbridled Eve Gala will take place on Friday, May 5th at the Galt House in downtown Louisville in the Grand Ballroom. The Red Carpet will begin around 7:00 p.m. and the Call to the Post, signifying the beginning of the gala will be heard at 8:30 p.m.

For tickets and to get additional information about this gala go to www.unbridledeve.com.

