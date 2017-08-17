‘'Shania Now'' tour coming to Yum! Center in July 2018

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Shania Twain is coming to the KFC Yum! Center on July 20
Twian is bringing here tour called “Shania Now” to the Derby City.
The Yum! Center made the announcement on Twitter.
SHOW ANNOUNCEMENT: Shania Twain is bringing her NOW tour to KFC Yum! Center Friday, July 20, 2018! Tix on sale 8/25 at 10am! pic.twitter.com/8Z9h97Bn14— KFC Yum! Center (@kfc_yumcenter) August 17, 2017
Tickets go on sale Aug. 25 at 10 a.m.
© 2017 WHAS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs