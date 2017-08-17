‘'Shania Now'' tour coming to Yum! Center in July 2018

Singer Shania Twain performs on the Toyota Mane Stage during day 2 of 2017 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 29, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Photo: Kevin Winter, 2017 Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Shania Twain is coming to the KFC Yum! Center on July 20

Twian is bringing here tour called “Shania Now” to the Derby City.

The Yum! Center made the announcement on Twitter.

SHOW ANNOUNCEMENT: Shania Twain is bringing her NOW tour to KFC Yum! Center Friday, July 20, 2018! Tix on sale 8/25 at 10am! pic.twitter.com/8Z9h97Bn14 — KFC Yum! Center (@kfc_yumcenter) August 17, 2017

Tickets go on sale Aug. 25 at 10 a.m.

