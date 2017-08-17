WHAS
‘'Shania Now'' tour coming to Yum! Center in July 2018

WHAS11.com staff , WHAS 11:25 AM. EDT August 17, 2017

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Shania Twain is coming to the KFC Yum! Center on July 20

Twian is bringing here tour called “Shania Now” to the Derby City.

The Yum! Center made the announcement on Twitter.

Tickets go on sale Aug. 25 at 10 a.m.

