Reports: John Heard, star of 'Home Alone' and 'Big,' dies at 72

John Heard, seen here during the 2006 Sundance Film Festival, has died at 72. (Photo: Mark Mainz, Getty Images)

Actor John Heard, best known for playing Macaulay Culkin's dad in the Home Alone movies, has died at 72.

The coroner's office in Santa Clara County, Calif., confirmed his death to The Hollywood Reporter and Variety on Saturday morning.

His body was discovered in a hotel room near Stanford Medical Center in Palo Alto, where he had recently undergone back surgery.

In addition to his role as Peter McAllister in the Home Alone franchise, Heard also starred as a co-worker to Tom Hanks in the 1988 comedy Big and a dirty cop in the first season of HBO's The Sopranos, for which he earned a guest-acting Emmy nomination in 1999.

Story developing.

