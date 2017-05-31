'I am Ali' Festival information

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- It's almost been a year since Muhammad Ali died and Louisville and the Ali Center is preparing to remember his legacy with the "I am Ali" Festival.

The Festival is a six-week event that celebrates his global impact and legacy in Ali's hometown of Louisville. It runs from June 3 to July 15.

Each week of the festival will have a “theme” that will mirror the “six core principles” that guided Ali throughout his life: Confidence, Conviction, Dedication, Respect, Giving, and Spirituality.

THE SIX CORE PRINCIPLES

June 3 – June 10—Spirituality – A sense of awe, reverence, and inner peace inspired by a connection to all of creation and/or that which is greater than oneself.

June 11-17—Giving – To present voluntarily without expecting something in return.

June 18-24—Respect – Esteem for, or a sense of the worth or excellence of, oneself and others.

June 25 – July 1—Conviction – A firm belief that gives one the courage to stand behind that belief, despite pressure to do otherwise.

July 2 - July 8—Dedication – The act of devoting all of one’s energy, effort, and abilities to a certain task.

July 9 - July 15—Confidence – Belief in oneself, one’s abilities, and one’s future.

July 5-15- Two premier girls’ basketball tournaments will be in town -- Run 4 Roses Basketball Classic and Battle in the Boro, at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

Click here to see event information.

© 2017 WHAS-TV